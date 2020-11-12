Global  
 

World famous Stonehenge illuminated in dedication to unsung champions of UK heritage

2020-11-12
World famous Stonehenge illuminated in dedication to unsung champions of UK heritage

World famous Stonehenge illuminated in dedication to unsung champions of UK heritage

TV’s Sir Tony Robinson today unveiled a historic takeover of Stonehenge, withthe 5,000-year-old sarsen stones temporarily illuminated with images of‘unsung heritage champions’ from across the UK.

Prohibited from attending thedisplay due to current restrictions, a video projection of Sir Tony acted tofirst illuminate the historic stones and introduce the momentous display.


