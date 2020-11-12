World famous Stonehenge illuminated in dedication to unsung champions of UK heritage

Prohibited from attending thedisplay due to current restrictions, a video projection of Sir Tony acted tofirst illuminate the historic stones and introduce the momentous display.

TV’s Sir Tony Robinson today unveiled a historic takeover of Stonehenge, withthe 5,000-year-old sarsen stones temporarily illuminated with images of‘unsung heritage champions’ from across the UK.

Controversial Stonehenge road tunnel plans approved A controversial plan to dig a road tunnel near Stonehenge has been given thego-ahead by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Road tunnel to be built under England's Stonehenge The idea is that it would divert traffic away from the World Heritage Site, but the project has been widely criticised by environmentalists and archaeologists.

Plans to build a £1.7bn road tunnel near the ancient monument are being opposed by campaigners.

The British government had earlier approved the construction of a tunnel, part of which will pass under the famous Stonehenge. A legal challenge is being..