Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender & Non-Binary, Helena Bonham Carter Chimes In on 'The Crown' Argument & More Top News | THR

Elliot Page announces he is transgender and non-binary, Helena Bonham Carter adds her voice to the growing argument surrounding 'The Crown' and 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.


Helena Bonham Carter Says Producers Have '"Moral Responsibility" to Tell Viewers It's a Drama | THR News [Video]

Helena Bonham Carter Says Producers Have '"Moral Responsibility" to Tell Viewers It's a Drama | THR News

The actress — who plays Princess Margaret in seasons three and four of the series— has added her voice to a growing chorus calling on Netflix to distinguish its royal dram from factual history.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:37Published
Helena Bonham Carter agrees 'The Crown' should stress it's 'dramatised' [Video]

Helena Bonham Carter agrees 'The Crown' should stress it's 'dramatised'

Helena Bonham Carter is keen for 'The Crown' execs to stress the show is "not a drama-doc" and events have been "dramatised".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle [Video]

Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle

Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

The Crown controversy: Netflix series suffers backlash over depiction of British Royal Family [Video]

The Crown controversy: Netflix series suffers backlash over depiction of British Royal Family

Critics say The Crown displays a general lack of respect for The Queen and her family.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:58Published

The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News [Video]

The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News

The finale of 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published
HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR News [Video]

HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR News

The opening episode of HBO's glossy limited series 'The Undoing' has reached a cumulative 28-day audience of more than 2.78 million viewers for Comcast's European pay-TV giant Sky, making it bigger than the launch of 'Game of Thrones' on Sky in 2011.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:27Published
Kaley Cuoco loses rescue dog [Video]

Kaley Cuoco loses rescue dog

Kaley Cuoco has been dealt a little heartache as she launches her new HBO Max series - her pet dog has died.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender [Video]

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Announces He is Transgender [Video]

Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Announces He is Transgender

Elliot Page has come out as transgender. The star of movies like Juno and TV shows like The Umbrella Academy, formerly known as Ellen Page, posted about his transition on social media on Tuesday.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 01:53Published
Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender, Non-Binary | THR News [Video]

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender, Non-Binary | THR News

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor who has starred in 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy,' has announced he is transgender.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:43Published