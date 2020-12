More questions are left after death of Tony Hsieh Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:48s - Published 8 minutes ago More questions are left after death of Tony Hsieh. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEING PULLED FROM A HOUSE FIRE.THE CORONER RULING THE DEATHACCIDENTAL.ABC'S MARCI GONZALEZ REPORTS ONHIS LASTING LEGACY AND WHAT HISFRIENDS ARE SAYING ABOUT THEFIRE.THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OFBILLIONAIRE FORMER ZAPPOS CEOTONY HSIEH -- NOW RULED ANACCIDENT BY INVESTIGATORS --BUT WHAT'S UNCLEAR -- IS HOW ITHAPPENED.NATS DISPATCH: "REPORTING FIREIN A BUILDING.ONE PERSON STUCK INSIDE." THE46-YEAR-OLD WAS VISITING FAMILYIN CONNECTICUT ON NOVEMBER 18TH-- WHEN A FIRE STARTED.ACCORDING TO POLICE -- WHENFIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED -- HSEIHWAS LOCKED INSIDE A STORAGEAREA AT THE BACK OF THE HOME.NATS DISPATCH: "THE MALE ISBARRICADED INSIDE, AND HE ISNOT ANSWERING THE DOOR.EVERYONE ELSE IS OUTSIDE THEHOUSE, THEY'RE TRYING TO GETHIM TO OPEN UP." BUT MINUTESLATER -- FIRST RESPONDERS'RADIO'D THAT THE PERSON -- WASINSTEAD - TRAPPED.NATS DISPATCH: "WE GOT A REPORTOF A PERSON TRAPPED.MAKE SURE OUR PARAMEDICS AREFOR ONE-POINT-TWO BILLIONDOLLARS -- WAS RUSHED TO AHOSPITAL WITH "SEVEREINJURIES." HE WAS LATERTRANSFERRED TO A BURN CENTERAND DIED NINE DAYS AFTER THEFIRE -- THE CAUSE OF WHICH ISSTILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.THE MEDICAL EXAMINER ATTRIBUTEDHSIEH'S DEATH TO SMOKEINHALATION.AMAZON'S JEFF BEZOS PAYINGTRIBUTE TO THE HIGHLY RESPECTEDCEO ON INSTAGRAM -- WRITING"YOUR CURIOSITY, VISION, ANDRELENTLESS FOCUS ON CUSTOMERSLEAVE AN INDELIBLE MARK."FRIENDS -- ELABORATING ON THATLEGACY: SOT: SARAH LACY,FRIEND/BUSINESS PARTNER:"WHETHER IT WAS SELLING SHOES,WHETHER IT WAS REBUILDING ACITY.WHETHER IT WAS TINY HOUSES.HE WAS ALWAYS FOLLOWING THISOBSESSIVE THREAD OF MAKINGOTHER PEOPLE HAPPY." MARCIGONZALEZ, ABC NEWS, LOS ANGELESTHIS AFTERNOON WE'RE GETTINGOUR FIRST LOOK AT ONE OF THEPEOPLE ACCUSED OF GOING ON ARANDOM SHOOTING SPREE HERE IN





