Covid -19 Bed Shortage

Video Credit: WCBI
The lack of critical care beds at major hospitals around the state is putting smaller hospitals without their own ICU facilities in uncharted waters.

54 mississippi counties now have additional restrictions including a mask mandate.

In a press conference today, governor tate reeves addressed the addition of 13 more counties to his mask mandate.

Some of those new counties are in the wcbi viewing area, like monroe, noxubee, and oktibbeha counties.

Reeves he's still not considering a state-wide mandate...he says it's best to keep making decisions on a county-by- county basis.

"it's bad.

It's bad everywhere, and it's certainly bad here in the great state of mississippi."

"there are those who believe that if i will just write on a piece of paper three words, 'state-wide mask mandate,' that all of a sudden there's 100 percent compliance and all is good.

Now, there is an enormous amount of data that proves that that is just not true."

"i don't want to put anybody under additional restrictions.

This is not the reason i ran for governor so that i can enter executive orders and require things that i really don't even... don't even that i really don't even... don't even like."

Reeves says no more than 10 people are allowed to gather indoors within the 54 "hot-spot" counties.




