Long term care facilities impacted by covid-19

Status report on care facilities.

"*term care centers were hit hard by the coronavirus particularly earlier this year.

But how are those facilities faring these days, with cases continuting to climb?

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is looking into it.

He joins us live.

Nick?

Yes george and katie ?

"* i've been looking over some of the data this afternoon from both minnesota and iowa.

It looks like the states are faring a little differently when it comes to infections in care centers.

The state of minnesota as a whole seems to be showing a slight decline, from just under 800 cases during the week of november 8th ?

"* to just over 600 on the week of the 15th.

In olmsted county, 13 care centers reported cases last week.

Iowa is showing more care homes with covid?

"*19 cases ?

"* 162 today, up from 155 from yesterday.

I spoke with ian stockberger ?

"* c?

"*e?

"*o o shepherd in mason city.

He says his facility is already through the "a large majority of our population at good shepherd has had covid at this point in time.

Our ability to get people back to health has definitely improved, that's what i'll say."

Stockberger says good shepherd only has two active cases of covid?

"* 19 right now.

Good shepherd is one of the largest long term care facilities in the state of iowa.

Thanks nick.

Since the pandemic began, minnesota has reported over 11 thousand covid?

"*19 cases in long term care centers.

Iowa




