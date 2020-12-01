Global  
 

Saying thanks to healthcare workers, M&T Bank volunteers deliver meals to Grace Medical Center employees

RECOGNIZING HEALTHCAREHEROES..WHO SERVE ON THE FRONTLINES... PUTTING IN LOHOURS..TO CARE FOROTHERS...DURING THISCORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

TODAY,M&T BANK WANTED TO SAY THANKSBY DELIVERING ONE HUNDRED-AND-FIFTY HOT MEALS TO EMPLOYEAT GRACE MEDICAL CENTER INWEST BALTIMORE.

THAT INCLUDETURKEY, VEGETARIAN, SALADS,DESSERTS AND ROLLS.

As much asfolks need things in thecommunity, we really arelooking to our healthcareheroes to take care of us.Giving them a warm meal is theleast we can do to help themfor all they're doing for therest of us.

