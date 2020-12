New Antioch community center to be run by Tennessee Immigrants and Refugee Rights Coalition Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:42s - Published 7 minutes ago New Antioch community center to be run by Tennessee Immigrants and Refugee Rights Coalition The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is opening a new community center in southeast Nashville. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hello Neighbor Helps Immigrant Community



A local nonproft, Hello Neighbor, helped the immigrant and refugee community in Pittsburgh on Thursday by providing essentials that they may need due to the pandemic. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:39 Published on October 30, 2020