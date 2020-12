Neenah nonprofit makes lasting impact through therapeutic horse riding Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Neenah nonprofit makes lasting impact through therapeutic horse riding On the worldwide "Giving Tuesday," the nonprofit hoped to earn seven thousand dollars, which goes to support its program and helps at-risk teens, children with special needs, veterans and many more. 0

