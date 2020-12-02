Man Arrested For Stolen Valor

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

A shoals man faces charges after police say he lied about being a prisoner of war so he could get things for free!

William travis tucker - is charged with stolen valor and forgery.

He was indicted by a colbert county grand jury and arrested on friday.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with a veteran about what tucker is accused of doing - and police - who say more crimes are being uncovered.

William travis tucker did serve in the army but never during a time of war.

He wasn't a purple heart or silver star recipient and he was never a prisoner of war like he claimed to be and police tell me he benefited off those claims. terry- theft of valor devalues what men and women have fought for and it devalues what they've done.

Sheffield police lt.

Ray terry said he got a tip that lead him to look into tucker.

Turns out he got free prisoner of war tags from the colbert county probate office.

Terry- he presented a false document to the probate office that was forged to obtain those pow tags.

Terry said even though tucker has been charged and arrested this case remains an active investigation.

Terry- we are still building intel to support our case and we've discovered other cases as well.

Navy veteran michael russum served sixteen years in the navy and numerous wars.

To find out that tucker is accused of lying about his military career is disappointing to say the least.

Russum- it's a terrible thing because there are so many people that have trouble getting what he's been getting that were actually in the service.

In this vfw in sheffield with service flags hanging, russum said he can't understand why anyone would lie about his military accomplishments and hopes tucker faces the full force of the law if he's found guilty.

Russum- it's hard to imagine somebody doing that.

Terry- i was shocked that someone would go to that great length to create a false document to continue a false persona.

Tucker was arrested and bonded out on 8,000 dollars after his arrest.

