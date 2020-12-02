5pm McConnel Relief Plan 12012020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel has sent republicans his new Coronavirus Relief Plan.

It comes as president-elect joe biden formally introduced his economic team today..saying his plans for his first 100 days in office include an expansive stimulus plan.

A group of bipartisan senators put forward their own $908 billion proposal today.

Relief measures...including a moratorium on evictions and a federal student loan payment freeze...will expire in weeks...leaving many hoping republicans and democrats will make a deal before the end of the year.

