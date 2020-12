County Commission votes to certify District C race declaring Miller winner Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 weeks ago County Commission votes to certify District C race declaring Miller winner Clark County Commissioners voted unanimously to certify the results from the District C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony during Tuesday's board meeting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND STAVROS ANTHONY.MILLER WON BY JUST 10 VOTES.THERE WERE MORE THAN 100 VOTINGDISCREPANCIES, LEADINGCOMMISSIONERS TO ORIGINALLYCONSIDER A SPECIAL ELECTION.THE COUNTY SAYS THECERTIFICATION WILL NOW BE SENTTO THE NEVADA SECRETARY OFSTATE.A SPOKERSPERSON FOR THE ROSSMILLER CAMPAIGN SAYS MILLER ISTHANKFUL TO THE COUNTYCOMMISSION FOR MAKING SURETHOSE VOTES COUNT AND FORCERTIFYING HIM AS THE WINNER."ANTHONY RESPONDED SAYING THEELECTION DIRECTOR REVERSED THEDECISION TO CERTIFY THEELECTION WITH QUOTE - ZEROJUSTIFICATION AND NODISCUSSION.