Where to See Lights This Holiday Season

Today is National Christmas Lights Day and to get in the holiday spirit here is a list of the most dazzling light displays the country has to offer.


Reporter Update: Light Of Life Mission Helping Needy This Holiday Season [Video]

Reporter Update: Light Of Life Mission Helping Needy This Holiday Season

KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more from the Light of Life Mission as they put together Thanksgiving care packages for the needy.

Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display! [Video]

Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!

It’s that magical time of the year again and the annual ‘Magic of Lights’ drive-thru display is kicking off the holiday season in Holmdel, New Jersey. The dazzling display of over one million..

Ticket Sales For Magic Of Lights Drive-Through At Gillette Stadium Pushed Back [Video]

Ticket Sales For Magic Of Lights Drive-Through At Gillette Stadium Pushed Back

Ticket sales for a holiday light display at Gillette Stadium have been delayed due to high demand.

