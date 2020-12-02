Global  
 

WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings

In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery.

It has also introduced additional doodle wallpapers, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings.

WhatsApp is also making the default doodle wallpaper available in more colours.

All wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as you desire.

As per The Verge, Facebook is also improving sticker search allowing users to search and find their stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories.

However, the improvements will not work without some tweaks by the sticker creators.


