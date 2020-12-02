Wathena nutrition shop donates shake sales to local food bank

Video Credit: KQTV - Published on December 2, 2020

Beginning on "Giving Tuesday," 989 Nutrition is donating 100% of the proceeds from their renamed cookies & cream shake, "The Hunger Fighter," to the local food bank.

Stepping up to help an area agency serve more families this christmas.

Kq2's kilee thomas with how 989 nutrition is 'shaking' off hunger kilee thomas reporting second harvest food bank is getting a helpful boost fighting hunger sot: bryer miller, 989 nutrition owner- "well, we have enough shakes here.

Why don't we just make one for second harvest?"

?blender nats?after watching the lines of hungry families grow longer at the local food bank-bryer miller decided to use the power of his small business to help sot: miller- "so for us, we will be losing money, but if it helps someone in need then it doesn't matter to me."

Only opened two months ago-in the midst of covid-19 and struggling to stay afloat- 989 nutrition in wathena is donating 100% of their proceeds from their most popular shake - cookies and cream - to second harvestsot: miller- "it kinda brought a tear to my eye seeing how many people here do need the help."

And they're calling it "the hunger fighter"sot: melissa ryser, second harvest food bank- "it's amazing to us that people want to take that step and give financially even when it's a strain for them.

It's a really sacrificial giving and that's just really amazing."

Feeding their hungry neighbors- one shake at a time.

Sot: miller-"it's not about the money for us as much as it is giving back the community.

I've been here my whole life and this done so much for me.

It's the least i could do."

Reporting in thomas, kq2 news all proceeds from the shake will go to doniphan county families.

Every dollar donated to second harvest turns into three meals.

989 nutrition is hoping to raise $1,000- which would serve 3,000