A Man Survives COVID-19 After 10 Days in the Hospital

Joel Clark contracted coronavirus from his step-father-in-law after his stay at Avamere Three Fountains in Medford.

Confirmed and presumptive but--s tyler ridgle spoke to one gold hill man who was lucky enough to survive.

Tyler says: desperately clinging onto air is how no person wants to live their life but that was a scary reality for one covid-19 survivor during his stay here at providence medford medical center.

Joel clark spent 10 days in the hospital --3 of those days were spent in the intensive care unit.

Though clark had severe pneumonia -- he says he was never on a ventilator during his hospital stay.

They have some other machines there called c-pap and bi-pap that they can use to help blow air into your lungs that i did use quite a bit.

Clark says his oxygen demands were more than they could handle in the general medicine ward.

Tyler says: clark also says he would like to express his deep gratitude for the brave people at providence risking their lives to save patients.

Tonight on newswatch 12 at 6-- we're taking a look at how he




