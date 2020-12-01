Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Election
Skyler Henry reports on Attorney General Barr breaking with Trump Administration over voter fraud claims (12-1-2020)
No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' CrackFormer Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova.
Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..
Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of electionAttorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.