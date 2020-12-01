Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Election

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Election

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Election

Skyler Henry reports on Attorney General Barr breaking with Trump Administration over voter fraud claims (12-1-2020)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Blow for Trump as attorney general says US prosecutors have found no evidence of voter fraud

Blow for Trump as attorney general says US prosecutors have found no evidence of voter fraud Attorney General William Barr has said federal prosecutors have found no evidence of widespread voter...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comTIME


Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyMediaiteFT.comTIMEBBC NewsSBS


‘Bill Barr, Welcome to the Resistance’: AG Acknowledges Reality By Shooting Down Trump’s False Voter Fraud Claims, Much to Twitter’s Amusement

‘Bill Barr, Welcome to the Resistance’: AG Acknowledges Reality By Shooting Down Trump’s False Voter Fraud Claims, Much to Twitter’s Amusement Attorney General Bill Barr addressed allegations of voter fraud on Tuesday and told the Associated...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack [Video]

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack

Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud [Video]

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

Attorney General William Barr has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department vewed to look into claims of fraud if they existed, but its findings will likely..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published
Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election [Video]

Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election

Attorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published