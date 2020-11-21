Global  
 

Temporary tax relief for small businesses impacted by pandemic

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
California is offering temporary tax relief and $500 million dollars to small businesses struggle because of coronavirus restrictions.

This includes a three-month automatic extension of the income tax payment deadline for businesses paying less than $1 million in sales tax.

It also lets businesses with up to $5 million dollars in sales to get interest- free tax payments.

This is due to the pandemic hurting many small businesses.

Dandelion manager angie harnden says she is hopeful the holiday season can help businesses bounce back - and welcomes any relief avaliable.

You know right now in this environment when sales are down for the year due to the closures, any assistance that the government would be well received by the community and by small businesses.

Business who plan to apply for the tax relief need, to have 100 employees or less.

And suffered a at least a 50- percent decrease in income tax.

