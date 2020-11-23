Orange County COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalization Rates Continue To Climb
COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continued to climb in Orange County Tuesday, approaching similar numbers to the spike seen over summer.
Orange County Hospitals Brace For Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 SurgeAs the surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Orange County, doctors are bracing for what they're calling the "Thanksgiving effect."
