Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each. Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, and Jacob Collier are in the running for Album of the Year. According to CNN, "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event in January. The Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31, 2021, on CBS.
Disney+ will has started streaming Taylor Swift's "folklore: the long pond studio sessions." According to CNN the sessions were filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift. The special will feature performances of the 17 songs from her latest album while sharing the stories behind them. Swift announced the project on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.
Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists. "2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the..
