Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards

**Mandatory credit** Attitude Magazine / Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awardssponsored by Jaguar Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were among those honoured atthis year's Attitude Awards.

Singer Swift and actor and television presenterFry both picked up icon awards.

Lipa was recognised in the music category,while actor Luke Evans was named man of the year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa English singer-songwriter

Jacob Collier: The Grammy nominee making music in his childhood bedroom

 Jacob Collier is up for Album of the Year against Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.
BBC News
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each. Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, and Jacob Collier are in the running for Album of the Year. According to CNN, "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event in January. The Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31, 2021, on CBS.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa lead nominations

 Harry Styles also receives his first-ever nomination, but R&B star The Weeknd is overlooked.
BBC News

Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift score big

 With nine nominations, Beyoncé becomes the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history.
USATODAY.com

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter

Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+ [Video]

Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+

Disney+ will has started streaming Taylor Swift's "folklore: the long pond studio sessions." According to CNN the sessions were filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift. The special will feature performances of the 17 songs from her latest album while sharing the stories behind them. Swift announced the project on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Taylor Swift confirms boyfriend Joe Alwyn co-wrote songs on ‘Folklore’ [Video]

Taylor Swift confirms boyfriend Joe Alwyn co-wrote songs on ‘Folklore’

When ‘Folklore’ dropped in July, fans spotted an unfamiliar name, William Bowery, credited on the tracks “Betty” and “Exile”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Stephen Fry Stephen Fry English actor and comedian


Luke Evans Luke Evans Welsh actor and singer


Attitude (magazine) Attitude (magazine)

Related news from verified sources

Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift lead Grammy 2021 nominations as Lady Gaga snubbed for top categories

The Grammy 2021 nominations are in, with Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé leading the...
PinkNews - Published

Taylor Swift Wins Icon Award at Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2020!

Taylor Swift has another trophy to add to her mantle! The almost 31-year-old singer won the Attitude...
Just Jared Jr - Published

2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list

2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



Related videos from verified sources

Dua Lipa wins big at the Attitude Awards 2020 [Video]

Dua Lipa wins big at the Attitude Awards 2020

Dua Lipa was the big winner at the Attitude Awards 2020 on Tuesday (01.11.20).

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify [Video]

Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify

Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists. "2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020 [Video]

Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020

Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020. On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year. . Rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published