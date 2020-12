Local girl scouts build outdoor classroom



“I found out it is actually really easy to use a drill once you get the hang of it,” said Brooke, senior girl scout for troop 3726. Credit: KQTV Published 1 day ago

Spirit Is Offering $20.21 Flights — But You Have to Act Fast



Book on Cyber Monday or Travel Tuesday to save big with Spirit. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago