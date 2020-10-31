Watch: Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses film shooting in UP

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a hotel on December 01. They discussed the immense possibilities of film shoot in the northern state. UP CM is in Mumbai to attend listing of Rs 200 crore Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 02.
One of the major highlights of Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Laxmii is the song Bam Bholle, in which the actor has shared the screen with 100 dancers for Tandav. Well, the track originally released 3 years ago. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, singer Viruss has revealed how Akshay picked his song for the film.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting with farmers'leaders in the national capital. They held meeting with farmers' leaders of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhawan on December 01. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) representatives were also present in the meeting. Speaking to media, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said, "Our meeting with Farmers unions' representatives was meaningful. We told leaders to form a smaller group and discuss the act clause by clause." "Government has no objection over any discussion. 4th round of talks will take place on December 03," he added.
Actress Zareen Khan graced the launch ceremony of a salon in Mumbai. Zareen talked about her upcoming venture 'Patake Painge'. Actress also gave her views on ongoing farmers' protest near national capital.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) signed four MoUs with Mission Youth, Government of JandK on November 27 in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to spread financial awareness, support economic development, and encourage sustainable livelihood in the Union Territory.