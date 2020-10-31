Watch: Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses film shooting in UP

Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 1 during his visit to the city.

The Bollywood actor discussed his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’, as per sources.

Akshay also discussed the possibilities of film shoots in the northern state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met singer Kailash Kher.

In a release, the UP CM said that his govt will ensure all amenities to filmmakers in the state.

He was in Mumbai for launch of Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

