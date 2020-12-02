George County’s M.J. Daniels signing December 16th

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

Daniels will be taking advantage of the early signing period, announcing yesterday he would be putting pen to paper on December 16th.

P-m tomorrow.

- - - - - george county football star m-j- daniels will be taking advantag- of the early signing period...- announcing yesterday... he- would be putting pen to paper,- on december 16th.

- the 4-star recruit is currently- committed to- mississippi state... but ole- miss -- where he was previously- committed -- and texas a&m... - are reportedly still pressing - him - pretty hard.- overall... daniels has 11 - division i offers... and is the- fourth- - ranked recruit, in the entire - state... according to 24-7- sports.

- last month... daniels received- his all-american bowl jersey...- becoming the fourth rebel to- ever do so.

- after the ceremony... he told - news 25, in an interview... - that anything could happen, in- the next couple months.

- in his twitter post... he says,- "tune in."