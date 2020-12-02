Steve Gansey will not return as Mad Ants head coach Video Credit: WFFT - Published 8 minutes ago Steve Gansey will not return as Mad Ants head coach The Fort Wayne Mad Ants announced on Monday that Steve Gansey would not return as head coach of the team for the 2020-21 season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The 12th... and if the mad ants hit the floor this season it appears the team will have a new bench boss...after five seasons with the team, steve gansey's contract was not renewed... gansey began as an assistant with the team in 2009, holding that position until 20-14 before returning to take the reigns as head coach in 20-15...in his five seasons at the helm, gansey accumulated a 123-120 record, winning one central division title and making





You Might Like

