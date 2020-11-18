Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Food City Pharmacy to give COVID-19 vaccines, not sure when they'll be available to public

Grocery store chain will have a hand in providing access to covid- 19 vaccines to the public.

News 12's dorothy sherman tells us about the federal program, allowing them to do it.

"food city pharmacy is just one of the pharmacies that is a part if the federal program that will administer free covid-19 vaccines to the public."

Pharmacy, fuel & convenience stores exe.

"we take care of our communities and this is just one way that we feel like that we can do that whether it's providing groceries and providing healthcare and part of that being able to give the covid vaccine."

Last month, the u.s. department of health and human services announced that they would be partnering with pharmacies all across the u-s to administer covid- 19 vaccines, places like food city.

Pharmacy, fuel & convenience stores exe.

Vp mickey blazer says they've been working with various organizations and agencies and have been meeting daily just to prepare for the vaccines.

Pharmacy, fuel & convenience stores exe.

"we've also made sure that we've had equiptment in place that we were prepared for the storage of the vaccine when we got it, would be freezers and temperature monitor devices that will be required."

While preparations for a coronavirus vaccine are on going, there's no exact word on when pharmacies will actually get them and will be able to make them available to the public.

Pharmacy, fuel & convenience stores exe.

Vp/mickey blazer: "that's still pending.

Obviously there's two of the different manufacturers that have submitted their vaccine to the fda for emergency approval.

We're still waiting to hear and we'll go from there as directed" blazer says that they have team of over 200 certified immuninizing pharmacists ready to help vaccinate the public.

Vaccines which will be provided free of charge.

in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12, now.

