Gabriel Sterling
Gabriel Sterling
GA Secretary of State spokesman Gabriel Sterling angrily attacks both the White House and Senators Loeffler & Perdue for threats against Georgia poll workers and state officials.
Gabriel Sterling says threats since the election have become widespread and things have "all gone too...
"This is a distraction at this point," Gabriel Sterling said, voicing frustration over the criticism...
Georgia voting systems manager *Gabriel Sterling* reached a breaking point Tuesday and delivered a...
'It has to stop' -GA election official condemns Trump
Georgia's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was inspiring death threats against election workers in the state.
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss
President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election..
