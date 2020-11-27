Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From Handing Out Publix Gift Cards To CAMACOL's Food Basket Giveaway, COVID Has Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:22s - Published
From Handing Out Publix Gift Cards To CAMACOL's Food Basket Giveaway, COVID Has Neighbors Helping Neighbors
CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the COVID hardships across South Florida.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CAMACOL Food Basket Giveaway Will Be A Drive-Thru Event This Year [Video]

CAMACOL Food Basket Giveaway Will Be A Drive-Thru Event This Year

There will be no voucher giveaway this year. Instead, gift baskets will be given to needy families on a first-come, first-served basis.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:03Published
Adventist offers food box giveaway on the Ridge [Video]

Adventist offers food box giveaway on the Ridge

Paradise is offering a food giveaway on Monday as part of the "Love Delivers" disaster recovery program. #CampFire

Credit: KHSLPublished
CAMACOL, Marlins To Host Holiday Food Basket Drive-Thru, No Vouchers Needed [Video]

CAMACOL, Marlins To Host Holiday Food Basket Drive-Thru, No Vouchers Needed

The Miami Marlins will team up with CAMACOL and host holiday food basket drive-thru giveaways.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published