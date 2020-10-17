Klobuchar spearheads bipartisan relief effort in Senate

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

The measure will be dependent on Mitch McConnell allowing it on floor

I'm still going to be here to take we've seen democrats and republicans in washington propose separate coronavirus relief bills... but today a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a new plan focused on helping state and local governments... as well as small businesses and individuals.

The senators who negotiated the proposal are hoping to break the logjam between the two parties.

The proposal includes 160?

"* billion?

"*dollars for state and local governments... 288?

"*billion?

"* dollars for business relief.... and and 180?

"* billion?

"*dollars for additional unemployment benefits.

One of the senators involved in negotiations was minnesota senator amy klobuchar... who says this proposal will also help facilitate vaccine distribution across southeast <"most importantly for rochester, it includes distribution of the vaccine.

Some of those vaccines have to get these super?

"*duper cold freezers that probably only mayo has right now, or the car testing facility in baudette.

But in any case, we've gotta get the freezers all over the state and we've gotta figure out how it's distributed because it's not just gonna parachute down in the middle of lanesboro while senate majority leader mitch mcconnell has cast doubt over the deal passing... senator klobuchar says the bipartisan group of senators will continue trying to