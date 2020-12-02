Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 weeks ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man in connection with the Aggravated Assault last week.

Arrest made in shooting at north Macon bar

Are all in this together.

And it will be as a community acting together that we will overcome both this violence and the pandemic."

A man wanted in connection to a shooting on forest hill road the night before thanksgiving ... is now in jail.

Bibb county deputies say 25-year-old roderick lofton shot someone during a fight in the parking lot of billy's club house.

Deputies arrested him on november 28th on an unrelated charge.

The bibb county sheriff's office says ... the victim