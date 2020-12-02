Global  
 

Arrest made in shooting at north Macon bar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man in connection with the Aggravated Assault last week.

A man wanted in connection to a shooting on forest hill road the night before thanksgiving ... is now in jail.

Bibb county deputies say 25-year-old roderick lofton shot someone during a fight in the parking lot of billy's club house.

Deputies arrested him on november 28th on an unrelated charge.

The bibb county sheriff's office says ... the victim




