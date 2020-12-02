Compass Cares commemorates World AIDS Day in Tattnall Square Park

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 6 minutes ago

They lit candles and prayed for people who passed away from HIV or AIDS.

New at 11: it's world aids day... and one local group held an event to commemorate the day.

Compass cares held a ceremony in tattnall square earlier tonight.

They say georgia is the leading state for newly infected people according to census data from 2018, the group lit candles and prayed for people who have died from h-i-v or aids.

The community liaison for compass cares says that while h-i-v is still a problem, living with the virus isn't what it used to be.

Gregory harris/ community liaison compass cares "we still have to continue this fight effortlessly and tirelessly and continue to strive to find a cure for this.

World aids day started in 1988... there is