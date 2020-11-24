CDC advisers recommend who receives first vaccines
A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (December 1) voted 13-to-1 to recommend that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be first in line to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.
Bryan Wood reports.
