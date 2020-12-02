Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 weeks ago

Despite Governor Eric Holcomb's exemption of churches in his executive order, families may experience more luck celebrating the holidays virtually if sanctuary doors are closed for gathering.

Christmas 2020 will look different for Allen County churches because of COVID-19

With christmas approaching, families are having to plan on gathering in church to celebrate... or stay home.

Thanks chris, after speaking with local pastors today, some say they'll be keeping their doors open since governor eric holcomb's new executive order allows them to.

But others want to remain on the safe side and celebrate with churchgoers from a distance this holiday.

Governor eric holcomb "holiday season is a time that reminds us to be thankful and to have hope.

My hope is maybe it's our actions that can be the best gift we ca give to one another."

The pointe church's lead pastor ray harris says there will be no christmas service inside their church this year.

Ray harris//lead pastor, the pointe church "two weeks ago, prior to thanksgiving, we decided it's time to go online only."

Churches are exempt from governer eric holcomb's recent executive order, but harris says they need to take precautions since reopening the church in the second week of september.

Ray harris//lead pastor, the pointe church "we were together, here, celebrating, but it became apparent that as the governor has issued his advice and the and the county has issued their advice...it became really apparent that it just wasn't safe to continue to meet in these holiday seasons."

East allen county church of christ is having christmas service this year.

Minister lonel braswell says they'll have to shutter the church if holcomb changes the exemption rules.lonel braswell//east by allen county church of christ minister "it would mean shut the doors.

We would have no worship service.

We would do everything online as opposed to live services with everyone sitting in the pews."he says he understands it may happen, but he's not looking forward to it.

Lonel braswell//east allen county church of christ minister "that's a very tough decision for any church."

Harris says the church fills the need for connection, especially with christmas approaching.

Ray harris//lead pastor, the pointe church "there is a desperate need for hope."

Harris says the church's online presence has grown from hundreds to thousands in over the course of the pandemic.

Ray harris//lead pastor, the pointe church "prior to the pandemic our online attendance was an average of 209 people per week.

Now, it's over 159,000 people per week."

And that's how he'll continue to serve his congregation until he can serve them in person...safely.

