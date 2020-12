Related videos from verified sources Pasadena To Enact New Restrictions For Outdoor Dining



Many people across LA County are flocking to Pasadena to take advantage of their outdoor dining. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:28 Published 5 hours ago Outdoor dining safety a concern



San Diego restaurants already fighting to stay in business are having to examine outdoor dining setups to ensure customer safety. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:55 Published 15 hours ago Ryan Seacrest selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $85 million



TV star Ryan Seacrest is selling his Beverly Hills home for $85 million. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:43 Published 16 hours ago