Massive blaze erupts after cargo truck crashes into gas station in UK Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:36s - Published Massive blaze erupts after cargo truck crashes into gas station in UK A lorry crashed into a wall near Esso garage, a gas station in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, causing a large fire on Tuesday evening, December 1.London Road in St Ives will be closed into Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like