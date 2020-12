Southwest Gas donates $30K for new delivery truck to nonprofit Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Southwest Gas donates $30K for new delivery truck to nonprofit Spread the Word Nevada (STWN), the largest children’s literacy nonprofit in the state, received a $30,000 donation from Southwest Gas Corporation on Giving Tuesday to help purchase a delivery truck. 0

