Farmers reject Centre's offer on panel | Talks tocontinue | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Protesting farmers on Tuesday agreed to continue talks later this week but rejected the Centre's offer to continue talks with a panel of offiials, economists and representatives.

The farmers did not agree to the government’s proposal for a committee to carry out future talks because “all 35 farmers’ leaders will have to be present in all future discussions”, farm unions insist.

Here are all the updates.

#DelhiChalo #FarmersProtest #FarmLaws


