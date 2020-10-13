Global  
 

Local businesswoman's homemade video to star in Visa's festive ad

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published
An Edinburgh shop owner's homemade video is set to star in Visa's Christmasadvert after she won a competition in 2019.


Immigration: Visa applications open under UK's post-Brexit system

 Applications open for points-based visas to work from 1 January, when free movement from the EU ends.
BBC News

Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole [Video]

Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole

Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal traditionsafely, launching live Zoom sessions from his home in the North Pole, via anonline Christmas grotto. Teaming up with festive events producer Underbelly(Edinburgh's Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London), the magicalbeing is taking bookings for 12-minute private video calls to his grotto forup to six children at a time.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives [Video]

Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives

Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin". Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Small Business Saturday even more critical for local businesses this holiday season amid COVID [Video]

Small Business Saturday even more critical for local businesses this holiday season amid COVID

It's the 11th annual Small Business Saturday, which serves as the kickoff to the holiday season for independent retailers and restaurateurs.

Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
Shop local for Small Business Saturday [Video]

Shop local for Small Business Saturday

With a multi-course meal to fuel them shoppers normally flock to stores on the weekend following Thanksgiving for festive sales. But this year has been anything but traditional. 23ABC's Kristin Vartan..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:30Published