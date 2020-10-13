Local businesswoman's homemade video to star in Visa's festive ad

Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal traditionsafely, launching live Zoom sessions from his home in the North Pole, via anonline Christmas grotto. Teaming up with festive events producer Underbelly(Edinburgh's Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London), the magicalbeing is taking bookings for 12-minute private video calls to his grotto forup to six children at a time.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin". Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
With a multi-course meal to fuel them shoppers normally flock to stores on the weekend following Thanksgiving for festive sales. But this year has been anything but traditional. 23ABC's Kristin Vartan..