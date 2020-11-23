Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China shares fake image of Australian soldier | Diplomatic ties strained | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published
China shares fake image of Australian soldier | Diplomatic ties strained | Oneindia News

China shares fake image of Australian soldier | Diplomatic ties strained | Oneindia News

China and Australia ties have deteriorated in the past months especially after Australia joined calls for investigation into the origin of the coronavirus which first surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since then, Australian journalists have had to flee China over straining diplomatic ties.

Now, China posted what Australia calls a "repugnant fake image' of an Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child, and relations have further soured.

#China #Australia #FakeImage


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia-China tension escalates over trade tariffs, fake images [Video]

Australia-China tension escalates over trade tariffs, fake images

War of words – Al Jazeera follow the escalating diplomatic and trade dispute between China and Australia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets [Video]

Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets

Relations between Australia and its biggest trade partner China have been deteriorating for months - with bans and tariffs threatening billions of dollars worth of exports.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement [Video]

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement

TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:17Published