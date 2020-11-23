China shares fake image of Australian soldier | Diplomatic ties strained | Oneindia News

China and Australia ties have deteriorated in the past months especially after Australia joined calls for investigation into the origin of the coronavirus which first surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since then, Australian journalists have had to flee China over straining diplomatic ties.

Now, China posted what Australia calls a "repugnant fake image' of an Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child, and relations have further soured.

