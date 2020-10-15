Aditya Narayan ties the knot with Shweta Agarwal; Udit Narayan dances in baraat

Global  
 

Singer and host Aditya Narayan married his fiancée, actor Shweta Agarwal.

Given the Covid restrictions, a simple wedding ceremony was held in Mumbai on December 1.

Aditya Narayan was dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban while Shweta Agarwal was dressed in an ivory lehenga with a pale pink dupatta.

Aditya’s father Udit Narayan & others were seen dancing in the baarat.

Both Aditya and Shweta have been dating for a decade after meeting on sets of their film Shaapit.

