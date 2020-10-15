Aditya Narayan ties the knot with Shweta Agarwal; Udit Narayan dances in baraat

Shah Rukh Khan to finally end his 2-year hiatus from films and start shooting for Pathan from November onwards. In other news, Aditya Narayan confirms Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, says the biggest names from the music industry shall attend the Delhi ceremony. For all the latest updates from the entertainment world, keep watching Daily Punch!
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13Published
After much speculation around Shahid Kapoor's next project, he has finally signed a multi-film deal with Amazon Prime worth Rs. 60 crores. Veteran Singer, Udit Narayan's son, Aditya reveals he's only Rs. 18k left in his bank accounts and he might have to sell off his bike if he doesn't get work by the end of the month
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande slammed a recent Chinese research report which claimed that Covid-19 had origins in India or Bangladesh. "There is a paper which is under consideration of publication in Lancet. It has not been peer-reviewed yet, so we can't say what the peer review system will do to it. But it claims that the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus is in India, and having read the paper myself fully and thoroughly understood what it says, the study is very shoddily done. The analysis was very badly done, and I don't think it will stand the scrutiny of a peer review system," said Mande. His comments come after Chinese researchers in a study proposed that the 1st transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may have taken place in India or Bangladesh. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
A man in Mumbai survived a knife attack on a pedestrian bridge in the Kurla area on November 28. According to the information by the police, the attacker's intention was to cause grievous injury or death.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 02 said that Maharashtra BJP leaders should not do politics over 'Azaan', and should also stop its 'tamasha' that Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. "Maharashtra BJP leaders are doing politics over 'Azaan'. If any of Shiv Sena's party workers said that crowding should be avoided in places like Mumbai and suggested that 'Azaan' should be recited at home, this is for safety purpose and nothing is politics in it. Even Prime Minister has said there should be no overcrowding at religious places during COVID-19. Those saying Shiv Sena has left Hindutva, should stop this 'tamasha'. They should talk about unemployment, GDP etc," said Sanjay Raut.