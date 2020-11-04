Global  
 

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek.

The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.


COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Potential vaccine or vaccines against COVID-19

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

