City leaders consider community center takeover, protestors react

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 10 minutes ago

Protestors came to City Hall to say there shouldn't be any discussion at all.

The City of Oroville is in very early discussions to take over the land where the Southside Community Care Center sits in South Oroville.

New tonight -- a protest at oroville city hall over the possibility of the city taking over a local community center.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in south oroville.

Esteban, you spoke with the city, what did they have to say?

The city says the possibility of oroville taking over the southside community care center is far too distant to comment.

But that didn't stop dozens of people from coming out here to the oroville city hall to show why they don't want it to be discussed at all.

"community people, we're a community people."

"it's a beacon of light, it's up on the hill.

It's beautiful.

It's a gem in the middle of an area that was neglected for way too long."

The city of orovile told action news a response right now to the possibility of the city taking over the southside community center would be quote 'premature', but to organizer, pastor kevin thompson, it doesn't matter how early it is, several people came to -- "be heard.

We're very passionate about the southside community center.

There's discussion that's going on, as loosely as it might be, nevertheless there's discussion going on of potential take over by the oroville city" "something you do in a community is you help build each other up, you don't tear each other down.

And that's basically what i feel the city wants to do.

They want to strip the community what has been working for them to build them up stronger."

Right now the center sits on county land, and the city said off camera they are only hearing requests from the county at the moment to take over the land.

Still, thompson feels the community needs a guarantee that the center will stay put, because of what it means to everyone in south oroville.

"we need just concrete apporval that this isn't something that the city of oroville will pursue.

This is the very lifeline, the bedrock of our community in southside oroville.

If this goes away, we have nowhere else to go.

Everything thats associated with that center there is tied directly to the community itself."

"we take care of our community.

This is what this building was made for, this building was made for the community."

"yes i do, i do have a little bit of hope."

"there's no other place like the center."

Both parties did meet earlier today to discuss several topics.

The city says whatever happens, they want to continue to offer the same oppurtunities the center currently offers.

Live in oroville, oroville told action news they are preparing a statement to be released in the near future about the possible