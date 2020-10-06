Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech

Global  
 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter.

Gloria Tso reports.


