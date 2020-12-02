UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 day ago UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day today, leading to closure of a key Noida-Delhi link road; Britain is expected to become the first western country to authorise a coronavirus vaccine maybe as early as next week; Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest to reach 12,000 runs in One-day International cricket, beating Sachin Tendulkar. This and more news at 2 pm. #PfizerVaccine #CovidVaccine #ViratKohli 0

