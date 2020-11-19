Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir
Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir
Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the
Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19.
