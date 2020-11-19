Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

George Russell (racing driver) George Russell (racing driver) British racing driver

Briton Russell could replace Hamilton for Sakhir GP

 Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
BBC News

Williams' Russell could replace Hamilton at Sakhir Grand Prix

 Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
BBC News

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:43Published
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number of victories this season is now out of reach. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

 Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.
CBS News
Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP [Video]

Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP

Fittipaldi to make F1 debut in place of Grosjean

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Pandemic causing problems for NFL in Week 12

 In this week's Tuesday Morning Quarterback, coronavirus is continuing to spread through the NFL and college football, threatening the outlook for both leagues..
CBS News

Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain International Circuit

Verstappen beats Hamilton in final practice for Bahrain GP

 SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Max Verstappen beat Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton's leading time to go fastest in the final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix..
WorldNews

Hamilton completes Bahrain practice 'double top', Albon crashes

 MANAMA: showed no sign of easing up after securing his record-equalling seventh drivers championship when he completed a practice 'double top' for Mercedes in..
WorldNews

Mercedes-Benz Germany-based international automobile brand

Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations [Video]

Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations

2020 Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he feels he and the team have a lot more to do together.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Williams' Russell could replace Hamilton at Sakhir Grand Prix

Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Autosport



Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published