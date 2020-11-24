Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

UK becomes first country to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

UK becomes first country to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that the country is the first to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:52Published
Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Health Sec.: UK Hospitals ready for COVID vaccine

 British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says hospitals are ready to receive the new coronavirus vaccine and other modes of distribution are being set up. Britain..
USATODAY.com

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021

 SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country..
WorldNews

Initial vaccine distribution will cover fraction of health care workers

 Pfizer's first tranche of vaccines will be delivered on December 15.
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump 'livid' that US was not first country to approve Pfizer jab

 President Donald Trump summoned the head of the United States vaccine regulator to the White House amid frustration that America had not moved faster with..
New Zealand Herald

U.K. approves Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

 The U.K. has become the first country to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, with mass immunizations expected to begin next week. Charlie D'Agata has details.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

VIRUS TODAY: A deadly November, and who gets vaccine first

Here's what's happening Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.: THREE THINGS TO KNOW...
SeattlePI.com - Published

CDC Recommends Which Groups Should Get Vaccine First

CDC Recommends Which Groups Should Get Vaccine First Watch VideoHealth care workers and people in long-term care facilities will likely be the first to...
Newsy - Published

Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very...
Japan Today - Published


Related videos from verified sources

First COVID-19 vaccines expected in Mass. Dec. 15 [Video]

First COVID-19 vaccines expected in Mass. Dec. 15

The first COVID-19 vaccines may be available as soon as December 15, officials said.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:54Published
UK got COVID vaccine first ‘because we’re a much better country’, says Gavin Williamson [Video]

UK got COVID vaccine first ‘because we’re a much better country’, says Gavin Williamson

The education secretary, Gavin Williamson, has suggested the UK was the first country in the world to clinically approve a coronavirus vaccine because the country has “much better” scientists than..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:58Published
Health Headlines - 12-2-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 12-2-20

In today's health headlines the UK is the first country with a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and they are working on a mass vaccine program. Also, the CDC has changed their guidelines on how long..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:30Published