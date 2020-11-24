UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year.

The U.K. has become the first country to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, with mass immunizations expected to begin next week. Charlie D'Agata has details.

President Donald Trump summoned the head of the United States vaccine regulator to the White House amid frustration that America had not moved faster with approval.

Pfizer's first tranche of vaccines will be delivered on December 15.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

