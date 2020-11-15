Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neera Tanden is the first Indian-Americana and a woman of colour to be picked|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Neera Tanden is the first Indian-Americana and a woman of colour to be picked|Oneindia News

Neera Tanden is the first Indian-Americana and a woman of colour to be picked|Oneindia News

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Neera Tanden director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that oversees the administration’s budget and federal agencies, making her the first Indian-descent American to be appointed to a federal cabinet in a Democratic administration.

President-elect Joe Biden has said that Indian-American Neera Tanden is a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across governments.

She is also the first woman of coulour to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Biden made history earlier when he chose Kamala Harris his running mate.

She is now the first woman, first black and first American of Indian, Asian and South Asian descent elected vice-president.

#NeeraTanden #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US: Biden announces economic team; confirms Indian-American Neera Tanden as OMB director

Indian-Amercan Neera Tanden would be the first woman of colour to head the influential office at the...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team. Biden announced his picks at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 1. Some of the key members include:. Janet Yellen, Yellen..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Miami Marlins Introduce Kim Ng, MLB's 1st Female GM [Video]

Miami Marlins Introduce Kim Ng, MLB's 1st Female GM

CBS4's Steve Goldstein reports Ng is not only the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations, she is the first female GM among the four major professional sports leagues in North America and the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published
Muslim Woman Says She Was Unfairly Removed From American Airlines Flight At Newark Airport [Video]

Muslim Woman Says She Was Unfairly Removed From American Airlines Flight At Newark Airport

A Muslim woman from New Jersey claims she was unfairly removed from an American Airlines flight at Newark Airport after saying a passenger in first class harassed her.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:29Published