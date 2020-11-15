Neera Tanden is the first Indian-Americana and a woman of colour to be picked|Oneindia News

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Neera Tanden director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that oversees the administration’s budget and federal agencies, making her the first Indian-descent American to be appointed to a federal cabinet in a Democratic administration.

President-elect Joe Biden has said that Indian-American Neera Tanden is a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across governments.

She is also the first woman of coulour to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Biden made history earlier when he chose Kamala Harris his running mate.

She is now the first woman, first black and first American of Indian, Asian and South Asian descent elected vice-president.

#NeeraTanden #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris