Spotify releases top artists, songs and albums of 2020
Spotify releases top artists, songs and albums of 2020
On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists.
"2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 10 hours ago
Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020 Spotify Releases Top Artists,
Songs and Albums of 2020.
On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped
report, highlighting the top creators of the year. .
Rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 15 hours ago
Top 10 Tame Impala Songs Limiting this to 10 songs wasn't easy. For this list, we’re focusing on the best Tame Impala tracks from official studio releases and extended plays. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:24 Published 4 days ago