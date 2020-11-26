Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 per cent efficacy, according to the final trial data.

COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a pandemic on 11 March 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).