Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at BSE for the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on December 02. "In COVID times, Lucknow Municipal Corporation will progress towards achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar' goal with the listing of municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore. The Corporation is committed to improving the lives of the citizens living in its jurisdiction," said UP CM.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 7% as the national capital recovers from the third wave of the pandemic. "Positivity rate has declined below 7%. It is expected to go below 5% in the next few days. Currently, more than 1600 ICU beds are available in hospitals in Delhi," said Delhi Health Minister. Delhi has already overcome two waves of the novel coronavirus, and is currently fighting the third and the strongest wave which saw daily cases going above 8,000. For the past few days, the national capital has seen fewer than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 with positivity rate continuously declining.
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day today, leading to closure of a key Noida-Delhi link road; Britain is expected to become..