Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 per cent efficacy, according to the final trial data.

COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a pandemic on 11 March 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

UK approves Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from next week [Video]

UK approves Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from next week

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:17Published
UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout [Video]

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval [Video]

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacts as the UK becomes the first country inthe world to approve the Covid-19 jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the wayfor vaccination to start next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

CM Yogi rings bell at BSE for listing bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation [Video]

CM Yogi rings bell at BSE for listing bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at BSE for the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on December 02. "In COVID times, Lucknow Municipal Corporation will progress towards achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar' goal with the listing of municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore. The Corporation is committed to improving the lives of the citizens living in its jurisdiction," said UP CM.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
COVID positivity rate dipped below 7% in Delhi: Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID positivity rate dipped below 7% in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 7% as the national capital recovers from the third wave of the pandemic. "Positivity rate has declined below 7%. It is expected to go below 5% in the next few days. Currently, more than 1600 ICU beds are available in hospitals in Delhi," said Delhi Health Minister. Delhi has already overcome two waves of the novel coronavirus, and is currently fighting the third and the strongest wave which saw daily cases going above 8,000. For the past few days, the national capital has seen fewer than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 with positivity rate continuously declining.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Coronavirus updates: At least 41 infected after New Orleans swingers convention; 2 California mayors defy COVID rules; 270K US deaths

 CDC panel recommends nursing home residents, health care workers get first access to vaccine. U.S. death toll tops 270K. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

 PFIZER and BioNTech said they've won permission Wednesday, December 2, for emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus..
WorldNews
Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week [Video]

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

UK authorizes emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 Pfizer and BioNTech have won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first shot backed by rigorous science.
USATODAY.com

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the pandemic, the World Health Organisation is also urging governments not to forget measures to curb HIV infections.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:05Published

WHO worried COVID 'amnesia' will lead to another pandemic

 The World Health Organisation's top emergency expert said on Monday (November 30) that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered "amnesia" and did not..
SBS

WHO urges govts to fight malaria as death toll from disease may exceed Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa

 The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that gaps in access to life-saving tools are undermining efforts to curb malaria, as deaths from the disease..
WorldNews

Here's how much exercise you should get a week, even during a pandemic, WHO says in new guidelines

 The World Health Organization released new guidelines on physical activity on Wednesday, urging people to ward off sedentary lifestyles.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

UK Covid Pfizer vaccine approved for use next week

Immunisations can start soon for people in high priority groups.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFOXNews.comThe AgeKhaleej Times


Piers Morgan offers to take Pfizer vaccine live on GMB

Piers Morgan offers to take Pfizer vaccine live on GMB The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

In full: Health Sec announces vaccine rollout [Video]

In full: Health Sec announces vaccine rollout

Health Secretary says that a COVID-19 vaccination programme using the Pfizer / BioNTech jab will start early next week.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 16:17Published
UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News [Video]

UK is 1st western country to approve a Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day today, leading to closure of a key Noida-Delhi link road; Britain is expected to become..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
CDC: healthcare workers, long-term care residents should be first to get COVID vaccine [Video]

CDC: healthcare workers, long-term care residents should be first to get COVID vaccine

A CDC advisory committee voted 13-1 to recommend both healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:03Published