Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are “on their way and ready to go”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week

The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 per cent efficacy, according to the final trial data. COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a pandemic on 11 March 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
UK approves Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from next week [Video]

UK approves Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from next week

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:17Published
UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout [Video]

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval [Video]

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacts as the UK becomes the first country inthe world to approve the Covid-19 jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the wayfor vaccination to start next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

 PFIZER and BioNTech said they've won permission Wednesday, December 2, for emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus..
WorldNews

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19 [Video]

Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19

Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather died aftercatching Covid-19. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within hisfamily as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to beimplemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru [Video]

CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published
CM Yogi rings bell at BSE for listing bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation [Video]

CM Yogi rings bell at BSE for listing bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at BSE for the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on December 02. "In COVID times, Lucknow Municipal Corporation will progress towards achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar' goal with the listing of municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore. The Corporation is committed to improving the lives of the citizens living in its jurisdiction," said UP CM.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine approved for UK use

 The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK, paving the way for..
New Zealand Herald
Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’ [Video]

Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines [Video]

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines

The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment [Video]

Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech [Video]

Trump threatens defense bill veto over Big Tech

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings [Video]

WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings

In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced additional doodle wallpapers, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. Separate wallpapers can also be chosen for light and dark mode settings. WhatsApp is also making the default doodle wallpaper available in more colours. All wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as you desire. As per The Verge, Facebook is also improving sticker search allowing users to search and find their stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. However, the improvements will not work without some tweaks by the sticker creators.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring' [Video]

Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'. The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

'We're Ready' [Video]

'We're Ready'

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports a shipping company near O'Hare Airport says it's ready to distribute the millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published
COVID COOLER: a look inside UNLV's new sub-zero vaccine freezer, distribution plans [Video]

COVID COOLER: a look inside UNLV's new sub-zero vaccine freezer, distribution plans

The reality of a viable COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon and authorities are preparing for an unprecedented global vaccination effort. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is ready to store and help..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:48Published
Moderna claims, 'Covid vaccine more than 94% effective', Donald Trump takes credit | Oneindia News [Video]

Moderna claims, 'Covid vaccine more than 94% effective', Donald Trump takes credit | Oneindia News

Another news of relief as the world race towards an effective Covid-19 vaccine rages on, US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was more than 94% percent..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published