800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are “on their way and ready to go”.

Report by Jonesia.

