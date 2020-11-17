800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine had 95 per cent efficacy, according to the final trial data. COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a pandemic on 11 March 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather died aftercatching Covid-19. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within hisfamily as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to beimplemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at BSE for the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on December 02. "In COVID times, Lucknow Municipal Corporation will progress towards achieving the 'Aatmanirbhar' goal with the listing of municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore. The Corporation is committed to improving the lives of the citizens living in its jurisdiction," said UP CM.
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England. The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it eliminates a federal law protecting tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.
In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced additional doodle wallpapers, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. Separate wallpapers can also be chosen for light and dark mode settings. WhatsApp is also making the default doodle wallpaper available in more colours. All wallpapers can be dimmed or brightened as you desire. As per The Verge, Facebook is also improving sticker search allowing users to search and find their stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. However, the improvements will not work without some tweaks by the sticker creators.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'. The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The reality of a viable COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon and authorities are preparing for an unprecedented global vaccination effort. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is ready to store and help..
Another news of relief as the world race towards an effective Covid-19 vaccine rages on, US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was more than 94% percent..