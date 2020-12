COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans being put in place Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:13s - Published 8 minutes ago The state has to have its vaccination plan into officials by Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MORNING TO EXPLAIN.JEN?REPORTER: GOOD MORNING.A CDC PANEL HAS NOW DECIDED WHOSHOULD GET A CORONAVIRUSVACCINE, AND WHEN.THE PRELIMINARY VOTE DECIDEDHEALTH CARE WORKERS AND NURSINGHOME RESIDENTS GET THE FIRSTDOSES, COMING IN TWO WEEKS.BUT WHO GETS THE VACCINE NEXTDEPENDS ON WHEN, AND HOW MUCH,VACCINE SUPPLY BECOMAVAILABLE.IF THE FDA APPROVES BOTH THEMODERNA AND PFIZER VACCINES,ROUGHLY 30 MILLION DOSES MAYBECOME AVAILABLE BY THE ENDTHE YEAR.THE FIRST GROUP WILL LIKELYSTILL BE GETTING VACCINATED INTOJANUARY.MOST PEOPLE WON’T GET A SHOTUNTIL SPRING