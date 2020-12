Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 weeks ago

Sam Asghari jokes he and Britney Spears have been celebrating her birthday 'for a month'

The singer is now 39 years old, and her partner Sam Asghari has posted a light-hearted video of the couple on Instagram, in which Britney is singing Happy Birthday to herself, prompting the personal trainer to jokingly say: “we’ve been celebrating for a month, let’s move on now”.